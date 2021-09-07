Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.04.

ORCL stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

