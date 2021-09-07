Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ORAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 575,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
