OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report sales of $18.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.64 million to $20.40 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $61.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $99.79 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $115.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 58,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,803,401. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $785.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

