OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $130.41 million and $2.47 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00736687 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,303,945 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

