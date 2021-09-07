Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 8.2%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 47,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,111,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $412,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

