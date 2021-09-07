Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties also posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 7,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,139. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

