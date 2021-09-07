OST (OST) Market Cap Tops $5.59 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. OST has a market cap of $5.59 million and $161,879.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

