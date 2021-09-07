Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,784,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,120,000 after buying an additional 139,048 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 42.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.