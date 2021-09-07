Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Zita Peach Buys 16,453 Shares of Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) insider Zita Peach bought 16,453 shares of Pacific Smiles Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.42 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$39,734.00 ($28,381.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.03.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

