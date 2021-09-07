PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

NYSE PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 66.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

