PAID Network Trading Down 17.9% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $62.43 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00142280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00194273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.82 or 0.07715517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.48 or 1.00238470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.00925837 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

