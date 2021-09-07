Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

PANW stock opened at $468.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average is $367.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $468.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

