Parachute (PAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $308,786.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $308,786.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00052120 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.