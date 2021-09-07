Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

