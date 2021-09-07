Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.