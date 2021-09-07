Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

