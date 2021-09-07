Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

