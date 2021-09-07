Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 36,352 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,352 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

