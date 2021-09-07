Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,309 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

