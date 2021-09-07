Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,075 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $38.40.

