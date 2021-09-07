Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

