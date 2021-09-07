Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 153,940 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 101,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

