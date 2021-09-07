Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 87710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.59).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.87.

In other news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 440,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

