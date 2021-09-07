Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,711. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

