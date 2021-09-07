Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,544. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

