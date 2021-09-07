Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $679.57 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $611.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.