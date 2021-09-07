Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 750 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $410.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

