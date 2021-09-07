Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

