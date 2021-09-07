Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.