Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.78

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.78 and last traded at $120.41, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Get Perficient alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.