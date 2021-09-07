Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €205.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €174.51.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

