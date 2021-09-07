Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Ron Coughlin Purchases 46,600 Shares

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.43.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

