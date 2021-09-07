Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Ron Coughlin Purchases 46,600 Shares

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.43.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
