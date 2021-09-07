Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0384 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $12,149.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00127992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.72 or 0.07551503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.70 or 0.99814273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00893465 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 62,906,424 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

