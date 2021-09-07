Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM remained flat at $$106.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

