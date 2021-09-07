Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

