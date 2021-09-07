Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNXGF shares. Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.