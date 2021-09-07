PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 438,664 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 188,934 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 342.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

