Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $102.23

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.23, but opened at $106.70. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 163,928 shares changing hands.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

