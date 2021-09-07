Playgroundz (IOG) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $142,895.27 and approximately $12.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00179964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.57 or 0.07627136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.55 or 0.99792572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.50 or 0.00905003 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

