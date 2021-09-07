Pluton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $374,006.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $6.08 or 0.00011901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $374,006.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00016779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00744712 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.