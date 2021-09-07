PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,564 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

