PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 75.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $468.22 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $468.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

