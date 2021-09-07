PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,882 shares of company stock worth $28,152,262. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

