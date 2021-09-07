PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

