PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DTE Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DTE Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

