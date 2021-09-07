PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 79.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

