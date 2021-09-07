PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $30,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,606,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,240 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

