Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,532.30

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,532.30 ($20.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,461.50 ($19.09). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,468.50 ($19.19), with a volume of 736,799 shares trading hands.

POLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,752.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

