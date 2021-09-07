Polytrade (TRADE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 118.8% higher against the US dollar. Polytrade has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $2.16 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00135025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00705933 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,248 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars.

