Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 8.6% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.36% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $74,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. 24,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,278. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

